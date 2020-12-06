WILTON MANORS (CBSMiami) – An Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Stella Turley after Wilton Manors PD reported she had been abducted by her mother overnight.

According to police, Christine Ammon, who does not have custody of Stella, took her from a residence in the 2300 block of NW 9 Ave. between 2 and 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Stella is 30-inches tall and weighs about 36 pounds.

The 2-year-old has brown hair and a red “strawberry” shaped birthmark on the left side of her temple.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue dress with thin white and red stripes.

Ammon, 29, has blonde shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing dark colored leggings and a floral print shirt.

If you have any information on Stella’s whereabouts, call the Wilton Manors Police Department at (954) 764-HELP.