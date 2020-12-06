MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 8,436 new coronavirus infections and 96 additional deaths.
The additional cases increased the state’s overall total to 1,058,074-1,049,638.
Total deaths increased to 19,423.
The single-day positivity rate is 7.86% and the 14-day positivity rate is 7.66%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,999 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and deaths rose by 17 to reach 3,913.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 243,050.
The single-day positivity rate is 8.55%, while the 14-day positivity rate is now 8.50%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 905 new cases and deaths rose by 7 to reach 1,701.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 113,634 cases.
The single-day positivity rate is to 7.35%, while the 14-day positivity rate is 7.22%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 24 new cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 3,569 cases and 28 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate is 8.42%, while the 14-day positivity rate is 8.87%.
