MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 8,436 new coronavirus infections and 96 additional deaths.

The additional cases increased the state’s overall total to 1,058,074-1,049,638.

Total deaths increased to 19,423.

The single-day positivity rate is 7.86% and the 14-day positivity rate is 7.66%.

More from CBSMiami.com

Sun Sentinel Investigation: Gov. Ron DeSantis Has Mislead Public On Pandemic Since Day 1

Man Accused Of Stealing Baby Pacifier Turns Out To Be Orange County Deputy

71-Year-Old Homeless Man Heartbroken After His Service Dog ‘Skyp Dim’ Is Stolen

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,999 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and deaths rose by 17 to reach 3,913.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 243,050.

The single-day positivity rate is 8.55%, while the 14-day positivity rate is now 8.50%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 905 new cases and deaths rose by 7 to reach 1,701.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 113,634 cases.

The single-day positivity rate is to 7.35%, while the 14-day positivity rate is 7.22%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 24 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 3,569 cases and 28 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate is 8.42%, while the 14-day positivity rate is 8.87%.