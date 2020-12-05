MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning triple shooting in West Park.
Police said it happened at approximately 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the area of Hallandale Beach Boulevard and S.W. 56th Avenue.
When responding BSO deputies at the scene they found three adult males suffering from gunshot wounds.
Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the men to a nearby hospital where they are expected to recover from their wounds.
BSO’s Violent Crimes Unit and crime scene investigators responded to the scene.
Police continue to investigate the crime.
No other details were immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
