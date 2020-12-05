MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a triple shooting Saturday at a Cutler Bay shopping center.

Police said it happened at around 1:15 p.m. at the US 1 Discount Mall on South Dixie Highway when an argument between patrons inside the establishment escalated to a physical confrontation.

Authorities said ‘firearms were produced’ and three people were shot.

One of the victims is listed in critical condition, one is in stable condition and the third person drove himself to Jackson South. He is listed in stable condition.

Police said they are looking for two red vehicles and two black vehicles that were seen speeding away from the area.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

Mario Ariza: Gov. Ron DeSantis ‘Ordered Public Health Officials Not To Discuss The COVID-19 Virus With The Public’

‘I Love Him More Than Myself’: 71-Year-Old Homeless Man Heartbroken After His Service Dog ‘Skyp Dim’ Is Stolen

Miami PD Alarmed By Child Abuse Case Where 4-Year-Old Boy Needed Surgery After 3rd-Degree Burns To Hand

Authorities said they recovered firearms at the scene.

The shooting victims are confirmed to be 18, 19 and 52 years of age, respectively.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.