MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle, officials announced Saturday.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s the 17th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 20 total deaths this year.
The remains of the 2-year-old male panther were found Tuesday in Hendry County on a rural road east of LaBelle.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico.
Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
