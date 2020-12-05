MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Saturday, South Florida mayors called on Congress to bring help to those most affected by the pandemic.
Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said, “This is not a Republican issue. It’s not a Democratic issue. It is about food insecurity about the most elemental needs of families in our country and we are urging Congress today to get together, put this package together and allow us to continue to help people who right now are confronting the most elemental challenges that a family can confront.”
