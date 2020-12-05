MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida reports another 10,431 newly added cases of COVID-19, and another 91 deaths.

The additional cases increased the state’s overall total to 1,049,638.

Total deaths increased to 19,327.

The single-day positivity rate decreased to 7.32% and the 14-day positivity rate is 7.56%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 2,238 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and deaths rose by 8 to reach 3,896.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 241,051.

The single-day positivity rate decreased to 8.05%, but the 14-day positivity rate increased slightly to 8.46%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 1,110 new cases and deaths rose by 3 to reach 1,694.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 112,729 cases.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 7.67%, while the 14-day positivity rate increased to 7.14%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 30 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 3,545 cases and 28 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate dropped to 8.24%, while the 14-day positivity rate went down to 8.86%.