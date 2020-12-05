MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida reports another 10,431 newly added cases of COVID-19, and another 91 deaths.
The additional cases increased the state’s overall total to 1,049,638.
Total deaths increased to 19,327.
The single-day positivity rate decreased to 7.32% and the 14-day positivity rate is 7.56%.
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Mario Ariza: Gov. Ron DeSantis ‘Ordered Public Health Officials Not To Discuss The COVID-19 Virus With The Public’
‘I Love Him More Than Myself’: 71-Year-Old Homeless Man Heartbroken After His Service Dog ‘Skyp Dim’ Is Stolen
Miami PD Alarmed By Child Abuse Case Where 4-Year-Old Boy Needed Surgery After 3rd-Degree Burns To Hand
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 2,238 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and deaths rose by 8 to reach 3,896.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 241,051.
The single-day positivity rate decreased to 8.05%, but the 14-day positivity rate increased slightly to 8.46%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 1,110 new cases and deaths rose by 3 to reach 1,694.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 112,729 cases.
The single-day positivity rate increased to 7.67%, while the 14-day positivity rate increased to 7.14%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 30 new cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 3,545 cases and 28 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate dropped to 8.24%, while the 14-day positivity rate went down to 8.86%.
You must log in to post a comment.