MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami will return to the stage on Saturday, Dec. 5 with Don Quixote Suite at the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater.

It’s the first live performance at the Fillmore since it was shutdown due to the COVID pandemic and it’s the only live ballet performance in 2020.

The Fillmore holds about 3,000 people but social distancing will be followed as only 450 people will be in the audience and everyone will maintain a 6 feet separation in lines and in seating areas.

There is no intermission to avoid a crowd in the lobby. Masks are required for theater workers and the public.

If you don’t go in person, you can enjoy the performance via live stream from the theater here.

The curtain goes up at 8:00 p.m.

Eriberto Jimenez is the artistic director and spoke about the performance to CBS4 Photojournalist Bruno Giglio in the video above. ☝☝☝

Tickets at the door will cost $35 and $45. To buy $25 tickets for the online presentation, click here.