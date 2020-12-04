The Children’s Services Council of Broward County (CSC) thanks the hundreds of volunteers who made this year’s virtual “Broward: Read for the Record” a memorable experience for 40,000 four and five-year-olds all over Broward!

Sponsored nationally by Jumpstart, a national early education organization working toward the day every child in America enters kindergarten prepared to succeed, Read for the Record brings together millions of people each year in classrooms, libraries, community centers, and homes across the US to highlight the importance of building early literacy and language skills for every child.

This was the 7th year that the CSC was the lead sponsor of Broward: Read for the Record. This year’s chosen book, “Evelyn Del Rey Is Moving Away,” by Meg Medina, was a celebration of lasting friendship, the power of connection, and encountering change!

Volunteers from throughout Broward read virtually to children in classrooms at dozens of schools. All 40,000 students will receive a copy of “Evelyn Del Rey Is Moving Away,” to keep and enjoy at home.

As in years past, many of the Broward Reads Coalition/Campaign for Grade Level Reading community partners joined CSC to support this endeavor: Broward County Government, Broward County Public Schools, the Jim Moran Foundation, United Way, the Early Learning Coalition, and Castle Group, are among those who sponsored the effort.

To learn more about Broward Reads, the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, visit: www.cscbroward.org/browardreads.

About the Children’s Services Council of Broward County

The Children’s Services Council of Broward County is an independent taxing authority established by a public referendum on September 5, 2000, and reauthorized on November 4, 2014, which, through Public Act, Chapter 2000-461 of the laws of Florida, authorizes the Council to levy up to 0.5 mills of property taxes. The role of the Council is to provide the leadership, advocacy and resources necessary to enhance children’s lives and empower them to become responsible, productive adults through collaborative planning and funding of a continuum of quality care.

To learn more about programs and services the Children's Services Council funds, please call (954) 377-1000 or visit cscbroward.org.

