MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of three teens who was shot on the streets of Brownsville earlier this week has died.

Fifteen-year-old Wrollan P. Foulkes did not survive his injuries, according to Miami-Dade police.

Police said the teens were shot Monday night around 7:30 p.m. on NW 51st Street near busy 22nd Avenue, a neighborhood filled with families. Detectives believe all three were in the road when someone approached them with a gun and opened fire.

On Tuesday Mekhi Taylor, an uncle to a 14-year-old who was shot said he had been hit in the back and Foulkes had been shot in the head. He said the third teen, a 15-year-old, was grazed twice in the leg and released from the hospital.

“I feel they were in the wrong place at the wrong time. I Never thought all three of them would get shot like that. Yes, this upsets me. It upsets me. There was no reason for this. To be honest with you I am upset because I don’t know who did this. That’s just crazy. It was crazy it happening like that. I have no idea who did that,” he said at the time.

More from CBSMiami.com

Mario Ariza: Gov. Ron DeSantis ‘Ordered Public Health Officials Not To Discuss The COVID-19 Virus With The Public’

71-Year-Old Homeless Man Heartbroken After His Service Dog ‘Skyp Dim’ Is Stolen

Miami PD Alarmed By Child Abuse Case Where 4-Year-Old Boy Needed Surgery After 3rd-Degree Burns To Hand

“I would like someone to come forward and tell us or tell the police,” Taylor said. “But who is going to snitch in the neighborhood. Well, maybe they just might talk to the police.”

Foulkes’ mother told CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald he was a ninth-grader at Booker T. Washington High School who loved dogs and basketball. She too wants to find whoever killed her son.

Miami-Dade Police have increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible to up to $10,000.

If you have any details to help investigators, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.