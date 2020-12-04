MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Homestead Police Department has found a 71-year-old man who was reported missing on Thursday.
Police said Jose Gutierrez, who suffers from several medical conditions, was last seen around 6 p.m. at his Homestead assisted living facility in the 900 block of NE 17th Terrace. They circulated his picture to the media asking for help in finding him.
Friday morning they said they got a call from a resident who said that they saw Gutierrez after recognizing him from his picture on television.
Officers found him walking some distance from his assisted living facility and he has been safely returned.
Homestead police thanked everyone who assisted in his return.
