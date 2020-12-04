TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – State Rep. Mike Grieco, from Miami Beach, wants lawmakers to eliminate legal holidays honoring the birthdays of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and Confederate President Jefferson Davis, along with a Confederate Memorial Day.

Grieco has filed a bill to remove the Lee, Davis, and Confederate Memorial days from a list of legal holidays on the books in Florida.

A similar effort in 2018 was approved by one Senate committee but did not pass the Legislature. It drew objections from people who argued the proposal would erase Southern history.

Lee’s birthday, January 19, and Confederate Memorial Day, April 26, have been legal holidays in Florida since 1895. Davis’ birthday, June 3, was added in 1905.

Florida is one of five states that continues to keep Confederate Memorial Day a legal holiday, though legal holidays are not necessarily paid holidays for public employees.

More from CBSMiami.com

Mario Ariza: Gov. Ron DeSantis ‘Ordered Public Health Officials Not To Discuss The COVID-19 Virus With The Public’

71-Year-Old Homeless Man Heartbroken After His Service Dog ‘Skyp Dim’ Is Stolen

Miami PD Alarmed By Child Abuse Case Where 4-Year-Old Boy Needed Surgery After 3rd-Degree Burns To Hand

Other legal holidays that are not paid holidays include Susan B. Anthony’s birthday, Good Friday, Flag Day, and Pascua Florida Day to mark the discovery of Florida in 1513 by Juan Ponce de Leon. Grieco filed his proposal for consideration during the 2021 legislative session, which begins March 2.

(©2020 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)