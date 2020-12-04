MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat is back on, as the team released the first half of their 2020-21 regular-season schedule on Friday.
Miami will enter the new season as the reigning and defending Eastern Conference champions with hopes to climb the NBA mountain once again.
The 37-game schedule will consist of 18 home games, all at AmericanAirlines Arena, and 19 road contests, and run from December 23, 2020 through March 4, 2021.
The Heat will play 16 times on national television, including six broadcasts on NBATV, five on TNT, four on ESPN, and one on ABC.
Miami kicks things off facing division rival, the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, December 23 at 7 PM. Miami’s home opener is scheduled for Christmas Day, hosting sophomore sensation Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, December 25 at 12 PM.
Some other key games and familiar faces on the Heat’s schedule include consecutive matchups with reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, the Boston Celtics, and an NBA Finals rematch versus LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
