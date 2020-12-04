FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding the gunman responsible for a deadly shooting at a Pompano Beach gas station.
Just before midnight on July 15th, Lonzo Miller Jr., 20, got into an argument with several people at the Solo Gas Station, 560 W. Sample Road. As the fight grew more heated, Miller pulled a gun and started shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.
Zion Lamar, 20, who was not involved in the altercation, was hit. He was taken to Broward Health North where he later died.
When caught, Miller will be arrested and charged with manslaughter.
Anyone with information that can help the sheriff’s office find him is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.
