FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is about to become the second airport in the state to have a rapid COVID-19 test site available for travelers.

Starting Wednesday, December 9, the Broward County Aviation Department will open its test site to passengers who can provide proof they have tickets to fly out of FLL, Miami International Airport or Palm Beach International Airport.

Two tests types will be offered by an online appointment system: a Rapid Antigen test that gives results in 30 minutes and a PCR or saliva swab test with results within 48 hours.

While the Rapid Antigen test is quick, the PCR test is considered more accurate.

The Antigen test will cost $69 while the PCR test is $99. The testing location will be in Terminal 3, pre-security on the lower-level near baggage claim. Initial operating hours will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

It will be located at the lower level of Terminal 3, pre-security on the lower level near baggage claim.

Spirit Airlines and Nomi Health are the testing site partners, but the testing site will be open to all airline passengers, not just Spirit.

Tampa International Airport is the other Florida airport that provides this service to travelers.