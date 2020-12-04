Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A South Florida restaurant caught fire Friday morning before opening its doors to customers.
Firefighters were called to put out a fire at Uncle Tom’s Bar-B-Que off 39th Avenue and SW 8th Street.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials say they were called to the restaurant to help units from the City of Coral Gables.
The restaurant was not yet open, and only one person was inside at the time of the fire. Luckily, nobody was hurt.
There’s no word yet on what caused the fire rr if there’s any damage to the restaurant.
