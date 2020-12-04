  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz has lost her bid to head one of the most important committees in Congress.

Wasserman Schultz was looking to lead the House Appropriations Committee but the position went to Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro.

The House Democratic Caucus voted 148-79 in favor of DeLauro, who was viewed as the favorite. She will oversee more than one trillion dollars in spending.

Wasserman Schultz issued a statement congratulating DeLauro and vowed to work closely with her on issues such as climate change and confronting systemic racism.

