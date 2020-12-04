FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The state’s Supreme Court has upheld the death sentences of a man convicted of murdering two Davie Waffle House employees in 2002.
Gerhard Hojan was convicted in the deaths of Christina De La Rosa and Willy Absolu, who were shot after being forced into a restaurant freezer.
After Hojan was initially sentenced to death, the Supreme Court in 2017 ordered a new sentencing hearing because a jury had not unanimously recommended the death penalty.
At the end of the new hearing, a jury recommended 12-0 that Hojan be sentenced to death for each murder.
After a judge followed the jury’s recommendations, Hojan appealed to the Supreme Court. The appeal focused on whether the judge made errors in the jury selection process known as “voir dire.” But the Supreme Court on Thursday issued a 15-page opinion that rejected the arguments.
