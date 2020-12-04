MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Carlos Migoya, President and CEO of Jackson Health Systems, has been working with other medical officials mapping out plans for the upcoming vaccine distribution.

On Friday morning, he appeared on a virtual conference call with county leaders and health experts on the COVID vaccine.

“We’ve been working around the clock to make sure our facilities and our people are ready. In the last day or two, we’ve been talking with our partners in Governor DeSantis’ administration about supporting an even broader vaccine rollout. It appears that we will now receive enough of the Pfizer vaccine this month to support all frontline workers in South Florida who meet the FDA’s criteria,” said Migoya.

The good news is that the vaccine will go to a wide range of healthcare workers.

“This will include all hospital employees who come directly in contact with COVID patients. That’s not just doctors and nurses in emergency rooms and COVID units. It potentially includes a huge team of patient technicians, therapists, and other support team members,” said Migoya.

Positive news for the heroes who have led this fight against COVID.

“This is the bottom line. By the end of December, we could be on our way to overwhelmingly ensuring the safety of all our frontline caregivers,” said Migoya.

As for everyone else, and the overall battle to suppress the virus, “Vaccines are not going to end this pandemic overnight. As you all know the Pfizer vaccine requires 2 doses 3 weeks apart and then, approximately 2 more weeks after to develop immunity. It might be till spring until we can get access to that first dose.”

So, there is still a ways to go, but the latest news gives hope.

“Hold the line just a little but longer, the cavalry is coming. We need everyone to dig in until it is done,” said Migoya.