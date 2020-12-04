MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida reports another 10,177 newly added cases of COVID-19, and another 124 deaths.

The additional cases increased the state’s overall total to 1,039,207.

Total deaths increased to 19,236.

The single day positivity rate decreased to 7.49% and the 14-day positivity rate dropped slightly to 7.52%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 2,505 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and deaths rose by 20 to reach 3,888.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 238,813.

The single day positivity rate decreased to 8.18%, as did the 14-day positivity rate which is now 8.41%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 1,112 new cases and deaths rose by 4 to reach 1,691.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 111,629 cases.

The single day positivity rate decreased to 7.41%, while the 14-day positivity rate dipped slightly to 7.09%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 35 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 3,515 cases and 28 deaths.

The single day positivity rate jumped to 12.20%, while the 14-day positivity rate went up down to 8.92%.