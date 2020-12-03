MIAMI (CBSMiami) – West Miami City Hall is closed until Dec. 14 after several employees tested positive for COVID.
Seven employees tested positive earlier this week and are now home recovering.
“Everyone has isolated themselves and presently waiting the recommended period of time to re-test,” City Manager Yolanda Aguilar wrote in an email to CBS4.
According to the city managers, all the necessary safety guidelines were followed at city hall.
However, Aguilar added they “have not undergone contact testing” yet.
City managers said they have encouraged any employee not feeling well during the pandemic to stay home as precaution.
