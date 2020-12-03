MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida’s cold front wasn’t quite cold enough for it to snow, but don’t tell that to a four-year-old cancer survivor whose wish to see snow came true on Wednesday morning.
Arya Costa has always wanted to see snow but the coronavirus pandemic has put her travel plans on hold.
So instead of going to see snow, the snow was brought to Arya thanks to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.
In addition to her “snow day”, complete with snow slide in her yard, Arya enjoyed a winter-themed car parade and a surprise visit from Elsa, from her favorite Disney movie “Frozen.”
Arya spent most of 2019 battling kidney cancer and Wednesday’s snow day and parade was held to celebrate the good news that her cancer is in remission.
