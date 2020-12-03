TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – In a video released late Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis spoke about his plan for distributing coronavirus vaccines.

“Next week, we anticipate FDA approval for the Pfizer vaccine, and we believe the following week we’ll see FDA approval for the Moderna vaccine. These combined will be able to vaccinate roughly 20 million Americans by the end of December,” he said.

When it comes to vaccinating people in the state, DeSantis said those at the greatest risk will be first.

“The top priority will be our residents of our long-term care facilities. They are at the greatest risk and this vaccine could have a tremendously positive impact on them. Number two will be health care workers who are in high risk and high contact environments. And number three, to the extent we have enough, we want to start getting it out into the broader, 65 and over community, as well as those who have significant comorbidities,” he said.

DeSantis stressed that getting the vaccine will be voluntary.

“Now, importantly, while we are encouraged and we want to make available the vaccine, no one will be mandated to take the vaccine. this will be available, but not mandated,” he said.

The governor believes the first vaccinations will take place this month and as more vaccines get approved it will be distributed to the wider population in February.

“So, as we work to get the most high risk vaccinated in December and into January, you may see during the month of January, an FDA approval for Johnson & Johnson, and perhaps that could start hitting by the time we get into February. There would be enough produced of that to have widespread vaccination,” said DeSantis.

The governor said distributing the vaccine across a large and diverse population will be a big challenge, but it is a major priority for the state.