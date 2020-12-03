MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Davie police investigators are asking for the public’s help for any information that may lead to the arrest of three suspects they say were armed when they broke into a home in the middle of the night, tied a woman, and stole her dog and several other times.

Police say the home invasion robbery took place in a home in the 5400 block of SW 55th avenue at 12:13 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say one of the men was armed with a rifle and the other two with handguns when they broke into the home.

The victim told police she was in a bedroom and that the noise startled her and she began to scream at the suspects to leave her home, but they did not leave. The woman told police they tied her and proceeded to go through her things.

The woman told police that the suspects rummaged through her home and took several electronics, jewelry, and the victim’s Lilac Tri-Color English bulldog, named “Goku.”

Police say their suspects have dread-style hair and that they were wearing dark-colored clothing. One suspect, authorities say, may have responded to the name “Zoe” during the incident.

If you have seen Goku or know anything about this case, police would like to hear from you at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).