MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The warming trend begins today in South Florida. Morning lows dipped into the upper 50s and 60s across the area Thursday. That is a 5 to 10 degree warmup compared to Wednesday morning.
In the bigger picture, high pressure over the Southeastern States now slides into the Atlantic Ocean. As a result, the wind today is easterly and that’s bringing back more clouds to the area but the rain chance stays at low due to a very dry airmass.
Even warmer by Friday, South Florida will wake up to lows in the upper 60s and the afternoon high jumps into the low 80s.
It will feel a bit more humid by Saturday as an area of moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico.
This is associated with a cold front, however, the forecast models are now showing that the front will stall over South Florida with lots of clouds, spotty showers and even a few storms this weekend.
It won’t be long for drier and cooler air to return because a secondary cold front marches down through Florida on Monday. This front will be strong enough to push the moisture out of South Florida by Tuesday.
Through the weekend, expect mild overnight lows in the lower 70s and highs near 80. Cooler temperatures arrive early next week with possible lows in the 50s on Tuesday morning.
