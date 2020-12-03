TAMPA (CBSMiami) – Paramedics were called to Tampa’s Big Cat Rescue, owned by Carol Baskin of Tiger King fame, Thursday morning after a staff member was bitten by an animal, according to WFLA.
It happened around 8 a.m. Hillsborough Fire Rescue said the bite from the large cat was serious but not enough to cause death. The person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Baskin’s sanctuary is home to exotic cats, mostly tigers, that live out their days after being rescued from captivity. It is currently closed to the public due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Her work, and her feud with mulleted adversary Joe Exotic who was jailed for her attempted murder, was spotlighted on the hit Netflix documentary “Tiger King.”
She recently appeared on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”
