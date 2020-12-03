Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department sent out a big thank you after locating 14-year-old Isabella Marzo who had been reported as missing.
On Wednesday, police said the teen was last seen on Tuesday, December 1st, leaving Barbara Goleman Senior High.
They asked the public for help in finding her.
On Friday, Miami-Dade Schools Police Chief Edwin Lopez posted on Twitter that Marzo had been recovered. Police did not say where the teen was found.
