MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A home surveillance camera captured a pair of arsonists setting the front porch of a Miami Gardens home ablaze along with two cars.

The video of the incident was captured on a Ring doorbell camera after a previous similar incident was not.

In the video two women, one carrying a container with some sort of flammable liquid, walk up on the porch of the home on NW 183rd Street. After dousing the porch with the liquid, one bent over and lit it.

They then ran down the walkway, seconds later flames were coming from two cars in front of the home as the people inside could be heard screaming for water.

The front door then opens, but the two women were long gone.

Briana Williams said the women in this video weren’t the only ones outside of her home.

“It was two girls that you could see on the video but then it was boys, they were all scattering, going different ways, directions, people were getting into cars,” she said.

Williams said this was not the first time this family’s home has been targeted in a similar fashion but it was the first time those responsible were caught on camera. Williams said the attack, especially for a second time, was unsettling.

“I look out and all I see is my two cars on fire and I’m screaming and waking up my mom,” she said.

The family said they want those responsible brought to justice.

“We only hope that the person that did it is caught,” said Williams.

When asked if she thought the family knew who could have done this, she said they are leaving it up to the police to solve.