MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hialeah police have arrested a 57-year-old man who is accused of repeatedly raping an 80-year-old disabled woman over the course of the year.

Police say Juan Granda is facing charges of false imprisonment and sexual assault of a physically incapacitated person.

The victim told a family member that Granda had raped her multiple times during the year. She said he would throw her on the bed and forcefully pin her down and rape her.

The victim also said that she would try to resist, but that she was too weak to fight him off. The police report lists Granda at 220 pounds.

The arrest report says Granda lived with the victim and that he would even try to rape her when he would take her to medical appointments.

The victim’s family member confronted Granda, who denied everything. Then the relative remembered the victim saying that Granda would use a phone to take photos or record videos of the assaults.

The family member found images of the abuse on two devices and confronted Granda, who then threatened to kill himself if he was kicked out of the home.

The victim told police that none of the acts were consensual and she is afraid that Granda will come after her now that she has come forward to the police.

Police said Granda was arrested on December 1st, following a full confession to authorities.

Granda was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.