FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a landscaping crew discovered human remains in Fort Lauderdale.
Detectives believe the remains, found at 2150 NW 26th Avenue, have been there for what’s described as a “significant amount of time.”
Fort Lauderdale PD added there’s nothing suspicious right now.
That said, the investigation is ongoing so that could change.
If you have any information, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
