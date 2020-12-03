  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Fort Lauderdale Police, Human Remains, Local TV, Miami News

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a landscaping crew discovered human remains in Fort Lauderdale.

Detectives believe the remains, found at 2150 NW 26th Avenue, have been there for what’s described as a “significant amount of time.”

Fort Lauderdale PD added there’s nothing suspicious right now.

Scene where human remains were found in Ft. Lauderdale on Dec. 3, 2020. (CBS4)

That said, the investigation is ongoing so that could change.

Scene where human remains were found in Ft. Lauderdale on Dec. 3, 2020. (CBS4)

If you have any information, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

