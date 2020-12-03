MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Davie police detectives are looking for three armed suspects they say broke into a home in the middle of the night, tied a woman, and stole her dog and several other times.

Police say the home invasion robbery took place in a home in the 5400 block of SW 55th avenue at 12:13 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say three suspects, one armed with a rifle and the other two with handguns, broke into the home.

The victim told police she was in a bedroom and that the noise startled her, as she began to scream at the suspects to leave her home. She also told police that the suspects tied her hands during the robbery.

The woman told police that the suspects rummaged through her home and took several electronics, jewelry, and the victim’s Lilac Tri-Color English bulldog, named “Goku.”

Police say their suspects have dread-style hair and that they were wearing dark-colored clothing. One suspect, authorities say, may have responded to the name “Zoe” during the incident.

More from CBSMiami.com

Hundreds Wait In Line For Hours For Free $250 Publix Gift Card In Miami

Gloria Estefan Reveals She Was Infected With COVID

Dozens Of Skimmers Found At Florida Gas Stations

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).