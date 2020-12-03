MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida reports 10,870 newly added cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day increase since July, and another 100 deaths.

The additional cases increased the state’s overall total to 1,029,030.

Total deaths increased to 19,112.

The single day positivity rate decreased to 8.19% and the 14-day positivity rate increased to 7.53%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 2,254 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and deaths rose by 8 to reach 3,868.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 236,308.

The single day positivity rate decreased slightly to 9.38%, but the 14-day positivity rate increased to 8.44%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 1,157 new cases and deaths rose by 14 to reach 1,687.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 110,517 cases.

The single day positivity rate decreased to 7.99%, while the 14-day positivity rate increased to 7.10%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 54 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 3,480 cases and 28 deaths.

The single day positivity rate decreased to 8.63%, and the 14-day positivity rate also went up down slightly to 9.46%.