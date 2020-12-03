Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — CBS4 Photojournalist Rafael Murciano is once again taking his creativity and musical talents to a new level with an original composition playing a Kalimba, also known as a thumb piano, among other instruments.
A Kalimba, which means “little music,” is a metal tongued instrument which originated from Africa. It was traditionally used to accompany singing and dancing at religious ceremonies, weddings and social gatherings throughout all of Africa.
Here, it is being used to play over video taken at the serene natural paradise known as Hobie Beach.
Hobie Beach is a small, narrow bay beach located just off the Rickenbacker Causeway which is also the preeminent place for windsurfing in Miami.
