FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – At coronavirus test sites across South Florida, long lines form on a daily basis and drivers wait for hours.

This latest testing surge shows no signs of letting up.

“It’s important for people to know that the experts, the CDC, say that if you’re getting tested after traveling you should be waiting five to ten days, or if you have symptoms to check with your healthcare provider because that is very important. You could come back, get a test that is negative, but you could still develop the virus based on exposure from over the holidays,” said test site spokesman Mike Jachles.

There is also growing anticipation for the first coronavirus vaccines to land in South Florida.

Shipping giant DHL will fly planes with vials of the Pfizer vaccine into Miami International Airport. DHL has refrigerated cargo containers located near the airport where the vaccine will be stored after the planes land. The vaccine must be stored at temperatures below minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit.

“We created a warehouse within a warehouse concept with dedicated doors which open only to the life sciences business so that a truck can back up and we can offload the material into that temperature-controlled environment so it’s never exposed to external conditions,” DHL spokesman Larry St. Onge explained.

The vaccine can be kept up to five days in a refrigerator. Out of the fridge, it has to be used within six hours.

Once the vaccine is greenlighted for emergency use, it will be sent to Jackson Health System in Miami-Dade and Memorial Healthcare System in Broward.

These are two of the five designated Florida hospitals that will get the vaccine first to distribute it to frontline health care workers at higher risk.

South Florida Walgreens pharmacies and CVS stores are also getting ready to receive shipments of the COVID vaccine for use at long-term care facilities, where the residents are most at risk.