TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – After unseating incumbent Democrat Jose Javier Rodriguez in the Nov. 3 election, Sen. Ileana Garcia, R-Miami, has taken the first step toward seeking another term in 2022.

Garcia defeated Rodriguez by 32 votes in Miami-Dade County’s Senate District 37. Flipping the seat expanded the Republican majority in the Senate to a 24-16 margin.

Garcia opened a campaign account Monday to seek re-election in 2022. While Senate terms usually are four years, Garcia will have to run again in 2022 because of the once-a-decade reapportionment process.

