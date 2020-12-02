MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida continues to bundle up this Wednesday morning as temperatures fell into the upper 40s in the inland areas and the 50s, even down in the Keys.
The last time South Florida was this cold was in late February and early March of this year.
It remains breezy throughout today with a northeast wind at 15 to 20 mph. Another bright and sunny afternoon will be in store for South Florida with high temperatures only slightly warmer than yesterday.
Today’s afternoon temperatures will top the lower 70s.
Expect it to be a little warmer going into the second half of the week, with temperatures moderating to the 60s for the morning lows and back in the low 80s during the afternoon by Friday.
The humidity and rain chance increases Saturday as the next cold front approaches South Florida this weekend.
This cold front is forecast to clear by Sunday morning with drier and cooler weather for the remainder of the day and into early next week.
