By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) –  The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department needs help finding Isabella Marzo.

The 14-year-old was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, leaving Barbara Goleman Senior High.

Isabella, who has brown hair and brown eyes, stands 5-feet tall and weighs between 100 and 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call MDSPD at (786) 494-2741.

