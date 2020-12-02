Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department needs help finding Isabella Marzo.
The 14-year-old was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, leaving Barbara Goleman Senior High.
Isabella, who has brown hair and brown eyes, stands 5-feet tall and weighs between 100 and 120 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call MDSPD at (786) 494-2741.
