MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A dolphin on the verge of drowning in Biscayne Bay is saved by a man riding a personal watercraft.
Last week, while enjoying a day out on the water, Nicholas Tuduri noticed a dolphin struggling to swim.
GoPro video captured the pull and tug between Tuduri and the dolphin as he tried to free it from a metal crab cage.
“It was amazing. The dolphin was looking at us with his eyes, he was watching us, observing us, seeing what we were doing. He just let us do our thing, and we were able to cut it free,”Tuduri said.
More from CBSMiami.com
Police Alarmed By Child Abuse Case Where Boy Needed Surgery After Burns To Hand
Stimulus Package Update: Lawmakers Announce Bipartisan Coronavirus Relief Plan
Gloria Estefan Reveals She Was Infected With COVID
Tuduri said that after the rescue a pod of seven dolphins swam alongside the watercraft. What a way to say thank you!
You must log in to post a comment.