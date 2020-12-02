MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The release of a coronavirus vaccine could be just weeks away.

The Centers for Disease Control assembled a panel of experts who decided which Americans will receive the vaccine first. They determined the approximately 20-million first doses should be made available to health care workers and nursing home residents.

Federal documents obtained by CBS News point to December 15th for states to start receiving the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna vaccine would first become available a week later. Both are waiting on emergency FDA authorization.

Jackson Memorial Hospital, one of the first four hospitals in Florida to receive the vaccines, is expected to get its first shipment in mid=December.

“With the vaccine, we are hoping the initial data looks promising, showing over 90-percent for the first two vaccines that are expected out. so, with this ability for us to vaccinate and have protection against COVID-19, it would allow us to start looking forward,” said Venessa Goodnow, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Jackson Health System.

Jackson Health System has installed state-of-the-art freezers to preserve the vaccine. Hospital staff opting to get the vaccine will be prioritized by the highest risk to lowest risk.

As Americans struggle, a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a $908-billion COVID relief package before key programs expire at the end of the year.

“We cannot abandon the American people, the families who are suffering at this time,” said Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-AK.

“This four-month COVID-19 emergency relief package will help get us through the hardest months of winter and into a new administration,” said Representative Josh Gottheimer, D-NJ.

With cases rising, so are restrictions. Most of California is already under a mandatory curfew and the governor warns he may institute a full stay at home order.