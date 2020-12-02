MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There were nearly 10,000 newly reported COVID-19 cases in the state of Florida on Wednesday.

A total of 9,994 newly reported cases and 96 additional deaths.

Statewide, deaths rose to 19,012.

The single day positivity rate increased to 9.12% and the 14-day positivity rate increased to 7.48%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 2,293 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and deaths rose by 21 to reach 3,860.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 234,054.

The single day positivity rate increased to 9.77%, and the 14-day positivity rate also increased to 8.35%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 1,035 new cases and 9 additional deaths. The total deaths is now 1,673.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 109,360 cases.

The single day positivity rate increased to 8.67% along with the 14-day positivity rate which also increased slightly to 7.02%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 34 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 3,426 cases and 28 deaths.

The single day positivity rate increased to 12.23% and the 14-day positivity rate also went up slightly to 9.72%.