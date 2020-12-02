MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The pandemic has changed almost every aspect of life and that has many leaning on an old tradition for a sense of normalcy this holiday season – searching for the perfect Christmas tree.

People are also cooped up in their houses. They’re looking for something they can do,” said Bill Exley, the owner of Exley Farms in New Jersey.

That’s leading to a boost in business.

Randy Motley, the owner of Motley’s Tree Farm in Arkansas, said, “We knew people were going to come out, we knew we were going to be busy, but we didn’t know it was gonna be this much of an increase.”

In a survey from the Christmas Tree Promotion Board, 21% of people said they were more likely to buy a real Christmas tree this year after having an artificial one last year or no tree at all.

Doug Hundley with the National Christmas Tree Association said the desire to decorate follows a trend seen all year.

“The nation’s garden centers just had their best year in decades. People gardening, landscaping, and we hope and think that it can lead right into a big decorating year with real trees, garlands, wreaths,” he said.

There have been scattered tree shortages in recent years because of the economy, fires, and drought. Sellers have some concerns about supplies, but right now most are well stocked.