MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A big congratulations goes out to CBS4 reporter Peter D’Oench who has been voted the Best Male TV News Reporter in South Florida.
According to Fort Lauderdale Magazine, D’Oench is a “local news veteran known for hard-hitting stories and serious journalism. Plus, you can always tell a true local by whether they can pronounce his name.”
“I am flattered by this recognition. I love doing what I do and working with the great team here at CBS4,” said D’Oench. “I look forward to every day as a challenge in this competitive business. I always tell my daughters that you have to stay hungry and upbeat.”
Peter, who has been with CBS4 News for more than 13 years, has many prestigious honors and awards on his resume, including a Silver Circle Award and five Sunshine Awards from the Society of Professional Journalists.
CBS4’s Jim Berry was also a runner up in the Best Television Sportscaster category.
In addition to people and personalities, the magazine’s Best of Fort Lauderdale counted thousands of online votes in a variety of categories including shopping, going out, weddings, health and fitness, boats and more.
