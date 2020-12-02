Comments
More from CBSMiami.com
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in a Miami Beach canal.
It happened Tuesday night near 45th Street and North Meridian Avenue.
Police said an officer jumped on a resident’s boat and the pair searched the water, eventually, they found the body.
Investigators are awaiting autopsy results which will determine how the man died.
More from CBSMiami.com
Hundreds Wait In Line For Hours For Free $250 Publix Gift Card In Miami
Gloria Estefan Reveals She Was Infected With COVID
Dozens Of Skimmers Found At Florida Gas Stations
You must log in to post a comment.