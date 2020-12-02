Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An early morning fire Wednesday severely damaged a boat docked behind a Pompano Beach home.
Pompano Beach Fire Rescue said when firefighters arrived, the 50-foot vessel docked at 2780 NE 16th Street was fully engulfed in flames. Using foam, they were able to extinguish it.
No injuries were reported. There was no damage to the dock or anything else that was nearby by.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
