FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Tuesday, December 1st is World AIDS Day and while the world focuses on COVID-19, the AIDS pandemic cannot and should not be forgotten.

Fort Lauderdale’s World AIDS Museum held an observance Tuesday morning at the Galleria.

The event, called Rock the Ribbon, featured performances by Styx rock band member Chuck Panozzo, the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus, singer Laura Vivas from The Voice, and DJ Aulden Brown.

World AIDS Day remains as relevant today as it’s always been, reminding people and governments that HIV has not gone away.

HIV has infected more than 77 million people worldwide and, despite significant progress in treatments, has killed over 35 million people — including 690,000 last year.

Two-thirds of all new infections and deaths occur in Africa. Now, UNAIDS estimates that the COVID-19 pandemic may set back progress on HIV by a decade.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

Dozens Of Skimmers Found At Florida Gas Stations

Florida Man Sentenced To 90-Years For Marijuana Crime To Be Released After Serving 31

Gov. DeSantis Announces Florida Schools To Remain Open In Spring

Science has been the backbone of the HIV response. Daily antiviral therapy has changed an HIV diagnosis from a death sentence, and today those infected can expect to have a nearly normal life span.

However, more than 30 years into the HIV pandemic, over 13 million people still do not have access to the therapies and treatment. Factors ranging from new infections, limited access to health care, stigma, discrimination, persistent myths, fears about treatment and supply chain limitations have all contributed to preventing HIV treatment.