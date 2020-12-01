Comments
NAPLES (CBSMiami) – Some fun on the water was caught on camera off the coast of Naples over the weekend, but what makes this video so unique is because that fun was taking place between a dolphin who decided to ride the waves right next to a man foil boarding.
Matthew Smith was foil boarding when suddenly, a dolphin swims into his wake and starting leaping out of the water several times, high into the air.
Smith’s wife was on the boat watching Matthew when the dolphin just started jumping out of the water right beside him as he glided through the water.
She yells to her husband, “That’s insane!”
Smith said he was glad he could “share a wake with the locals.”
