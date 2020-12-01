MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s ‘Giving Tuesday’ and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is asking residents to take extra precautions when it comes to making donations.
Moody is warning against potential fraudsters and unscrupulous organizations. To that end, her office is offering tips to make sure your generous donation goes to a real charity.
“The holiday season is a time when many give generously to organizations and those in need. Unfortunately, as charitable donations increase during this season, so does the potential for charity fraud. I want to encourage all Floridians who plan to give to others this holiday season to beware of scammers who try to take advantage of their generosity. One of the best ways to avoid charity fraud and stop these scammers in their tracks is by donating to established, well-known organizations,” Moody said.
Last month, the Attorney General’s Office released a new ‘Tis the Season edition to the Scams at a Glance program, containing tips and resources for consumers going into the holiday season—including how to avoid falling victim to charity fraud.
The Attorney General’s Office released tips, including:
- Ensure the charity is registered and eligible to solicit in the state of Florida by visiting FDACS.gov/ConsumerServicesand clicking Check-A-Charity;
· Research how the charity uses donations;
· Refrain from providing banking information to unsolicited calls or emails on behalf of a charity; and
· Pay careful attention to the charity’s name before making a donation.
To view Scams at a Glance: ‘Tis the Season in English, click here.
To view Scams at a Glance: ‘Tis the Season in Spanish, click here.
Floridians can report charity scams to the Attorney General’s Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com. Charity scams can also be reported to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services by calling 1(800) HELP-FLA or visiting FreshFromFlorida.com.
