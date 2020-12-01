MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida has surpassed one million COVID-19 cases after reporting 8,847 new cases and 82 additional deaths.

The total number of cases now stands at 1,008,166 across Florida, become the third state to reach one million cases behind California and Texas.

Statewide, deaths rose to 18,916.

The single day positivity rate increased to 8.69% and the 14-day positivity rate remained the same as Monday at 7.41%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 2,143 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and deaths rose by 4 to reach 3,839.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 231,761.

The single day positivity rate dipped slightly to 9.65% while the 14-day positivity rate increased to 8.30%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 801 new cases and no additional deaths. The total deaths remains 1,664.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 108,325 cases.

The single day positivity rate decreased to 7.11%, along with the 14-day positivity rate which dipped slightly to 6.96%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 11 new cases and 1 additional death.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 3,392cases and 28 deaths.

The single day positivity rate lowered to 7.28% and the 14-day positivity rate also went down slightly to 9.67%.