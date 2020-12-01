MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A chilly kick-off to December as temperatures dipped into the 50s and 60s in South Florida this Tuesday morning.
High pressure has settled across the Southeast behind the cold front that swept through Miami on Monday.
A northerly wind is driving in the cold air and that wind stays blustery throughout today with gusts as high as 25 mph. This afternoon will be at least 10 degrees below the normal high of 80, so expect to wear your sweater all day long because highs will struggle to get out of the 60s.
This is the coldest air since early March and it gets even colder tonight with lows in the 40s and 50s. The last time South Florida dipped into the 50s was on March 1st of this year.
After a chilly start to Wednesday, the afternoon will be slightly warmer, in the mid-70s, under plenty of sunshine.
By Thursday, not as breezy and back into the 80s as we close the work week.
Another cold front will sweep through South Florida in time for the start of the weekend.
