TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Today, December 1st, is the qualification deadline for recent high-school graduates to meet SAT or ACT test-score requirements to qualify for Bright Futures scholarships.
Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the deadline in September for students who graduated from high school during the 2019-2020 academic year, which was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
After school campuses closed, the Florida Department of Education said that an estimated 32,000 students had met all Bright Futures requirements except minimum SAT or ACT scores.
Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran in June extended a deadline to earn qualifying scores until July 31. But the Department of Education said not all ACT test sites could remain open, and the College Board, which administers the SAT, did not offer testing opportunities.
Click here for Florida Bright Futures scholarship information and updates.
